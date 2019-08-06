GREENSBORO — Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is getting a new superintendent.
James Hill takes over Aug. 20, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Hill has served as superintendent of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument in Nebraska for the past 10 years, the park service said. He has also served as acting superintendent at Wyoming’s Fort Laramie National Historic Site and Scotts Bluff National Monument in Nebraska, and as visiting park manager at Badlands National Park in South Dakota. He spent eight years with the National Park Service's Midwest Regional Office as regional manager of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program. He has also had assignments with the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Illinois and Fort Scott National Historic Site in Kansas, the park service said.
Hill also has federal and private sector experience working as an architectural historian and historian.
He has bachelor’s and master's degrees in history with an emphasis in Colonial British American history from the University of South Carolina.
Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, located off Battleground Avenue, commemorates the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, fought on March 15, 1781.
The Revolutionary War battle pitted Nathanael Greene (namesake of Greensboro) and an army of 4,500 American militia against Lord Charles Cornwallis (namesake of Cornwallis Avenue) and a smaller British army of about 1,900 soldiers.
Greene retreated from battle after a little more than two hours, a move that preserved the strength of his troops. But Cornwallis’ “frail victory,” according to the park’s website, cost him more than 25% of his army.
Weakened by those losses, Cornwallis retreated from the Carolinas and surrendered seven months later in Yorktown to the combined American and French forces, commanded by George Washington.