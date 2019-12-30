GREENSBORO — The next-to-last section of the Greensboro Urban Loop opened to motorists Monday afternoon with little fanfare.
The state Department of Transportation had forecast that the $55 million leg between two busy roads, Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive, would open by Dec. 31.
As it turned out, contractors beat the target date with a day to spare.
The new, 6-lane section extends 1.9 miles from just before the bridge over Battleground to the western part of the new Lawndale interchange.
It should relieve many of the problems with "cut-through" traffic that have plagued neighborhoods on either side of the new section during construction.
The new highway segment had displaced a popular section of Cotswold Avenue that was built between Lawndale and Old Battleground Road in the new highway's right of way.
After construction began on the new stretch of highway in November 2016, motorists compensated for the loss of that section of Cotswold by using neighborhood streets, creating congestion and safety problems for nearby residents.
Now motorists can zip along the Urban Loop from Battleground to Lawndale, and vice versa, at highway speeds.
Monday's opening leaves just one section of the 44-mile loop around suburban Greensboro to be completed, the section across the northern part of the city between Lawndale and U.S. 29.
Extending just more than 5 miles, construction already is underway on that leg and should be completed in about two years.
But highway officials say they expect to have about half of that last leg, between Lawndale and North Elm Street, open to motorists by the end of 2020.
