A new report on health trends in Guilford County shows that residents have made strides in healthy living, but many also face serious challenges that could thwart their best efforts.
The good news in the State of the County's Health Report includes evidence that deaths from such chronic maladies as lung cancer and heart disease are dropping countywide. Over the last 20 years, death rates for both have declined by more than 25%.
In addition, more than 90% of residents live near parks and other recreational opportunities that encourage healthy lifestyles.
But at the same time, the county has more than two dozen "food deserts" that combine high rates of poverty with poor access to full-service supermarkets. And high rates of infant mortality, premature births and low birth weights remain a countywide problem.
The full report is available online at the county health department's home page at www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/human-services/health-department.