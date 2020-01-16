GREENSBORO — Meet Gru, the newest K-9 to join the UNCG Police Department.
He's 15 months old and a cross between a Belgian Malinois and a German shepherd.
His first task? Gru will need to complete 12 weeks of training, according to Officer Aaron Austin.
"Officer Benfield and I just recently traveled to Shallow Creek Kennels, located in Pennsylvania, to pick out our new canine addition," Austin said.
Gru becomes the seventh canine to serve since the unit was established in 2007.
"We got the name Gru from the movie 'Despicable Me,'" Austin said. "Gru may be a big strong dog but he definitely has a soft side and we felt that his personality was the same as the character from the movie. We also like to pick names that kids can relate to when doing demos at schools."
Austin is the handler for K-9 Tink, who just recently retired. The unit has another canine team: Officer Hiatt and his K-9 Sasha, a Dutch shepherd.
The teams offer to have demonstrations on campus and in the community to show how the dogs assist officers in locating narcotics, tracking fleeing suspects, locating lost articles and many other tasks, Austin said.
As beautiful as they are, these dogs are typically in working mode if they are with their handler.
"If someone were to see us around campus, they should keep their distance if the dog is out of the vehicle," Austin said. "They should never approach a canine or any dog for that matter without the handler or owner’s direct consent. If a handler denies someone in the public from interacting with their canine, it is usually for good reason (such as the dog is currently working or just may not be in the best of moods for interaction)."
When they aren't responding to a call or working a case, Austin said the teams are always eager to talk to students and others in the community about what they do.
"We would love for you to come speak with us," Austin said, "and share your concerns for safety, ask questions if you’re new to campus, or just have a casual conversation."
