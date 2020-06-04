GREENSBORO — Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Greensboro on Saturday and the next three Wednesdays , according to a news release from Cone Health.
Saturday's site will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mount Zion Church of God at 705 Banner Ave. The Wednesday site will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church at 1301 Alamance Church Road.
The testing is available without a doctor’s order, appointment or insurance, but a photo ID is requested. People with insurance are asked to bring their card.
People can drive up to or walk to the sites, but are asked to wear a mask, according to the release.
People who have a primary care provider should call them and follow their medical guidance on whether they need a test.
A swab will be used to collect a sample and test results will be available in about 72 hours.
“Cone Health knows how critical wide-spread coronavirus testing is to slow the spread of this disease," Dr. James Wyatt, Moses Cone Hospital medical director, said in the release. "Many of our community members do not have a regular doctor they see for normal health checkups. We want to remove as many barriers to testing as possible for the health and safety of our community.”
People who have lots of public interaction, such as workers in group or nursing homes, as well as bus drivers and retail clerks, are encouraged to be tested. People with serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity or other COVID-19 risk factors, also are urged to participate.
The testing is for both adults and children.
