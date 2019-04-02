During eight terms in office dating to the 2005 session, state Rep. Pricey Harrison has built a solid reputation for her knowledge and concern about environmental issues.
The Democratic legislator from Greensboro began sounding alarms about the need for action on North Carolina’s growing stockpile of coal ash at least five years before the Dan River spill sadly drove the point home.
Harrison is building on that record in the 2019-2020 session with separate bills filed Tuesday to deal with such topics as unregulated pollutants, who pays to clean up industrial contamination and the type of firefighting chemical that has tainted Greensboro’s water supply.
And yes, coal ash.
“It’s basically the same bill I’ve been filing, like, forever,” she said of the coal ash measure.
Now that Duke Energy is in the process of safely phasing out its various coal ash basins across the state, her proposal would prevent the utility from recovering its cleanup costs by increasing electric rates or otherwise socking it to the consumer.
“The shareholders should pick up the cost of the cleanup,” said Harrison, referring to Duke’s investors. “I think most rate payers feel that way.”
The bill also requires burial of stored coal ash in lined landfills, reinforcing the state Department of Environmental Quality’s decision on Monday to impose that method of disposal at all of Duke’s current and former coal-fired plants.
Harrison said she recognizes she faces an uphill battle against a big corporation that already has persuaded the state Utilities Commission to include some of its previous coal ash costs in new rates.
Of the bills she introduced or helped sponsor Tuesday, Harrison said that the one relating to the PFOS compound that has infiltrated Greensboro’s water supply probably has the most momentum behind it.
The bill would ban PFOS and other such fluorinated compounds from the firefighting foams used near airports and in industrial areas around the state.
Use of the foam at Piedmont Triad International Airport and in the surrounding industrial zone have caused problems for Greensboro water managers by tainting streams that supply some of the city’s drinking water.
Harrison’s newly filed bill notes that the chemical compounds have been “linked to cancer and dysfunction of the immune, reproductive and hormonal systems of humans as well as other health problems.”
The measure is popular with firefighters who are exposed to many potentially harmful chemicals in their work, Harrison said.
It would allow PTI and other airports to continue using PFOS-containing foam as long as it is required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
But Harrison notes that a federal law enacted last year will end the FAA mandate in October 2021, which would free airports across the state to switch to safer products at that point.
Harrison said that through her research, she has learned chemical substitutes have been developed that perform just as well in squelching fuel-based fires, but that do not harm the environment.
“We certainly want an effective way to put out petroleum fires,” she said, adding that her proposal is based on a similar law passed in the state of Washington recently.
Other environmental measures Harrison introduced or helped to initiate Tuesday would:
- Prohibit the use of certain pesticides that kill honeybees and other “pollinators” necessary to propagate numerous crops. The measure notes that in recent years, “documented incidents of colony collapse disorder and excessive honeybee mortality have been at a record high” threatening nature and agriculture.
- Establish a “polluter pays” standard in a broader version of her coal ash bill. Among other things, it would make whoever pollutes a body of water “provide temporary alternate or permanent replacement water supplies” to those harmed by the incident.
- Make it easier for state environmental regulators to stop pollution from so-called “emerging contaminants” for which hard-and-fast limits have not yet been set.
Harrison said she partnered with state Rep. Deb Butler, D-Wilmington, in developing the proposed legislation.
In some countries, industry must establish that a chemical is safe before releasing it to the environment. But in the United States, “you can put something in the air and water unless the government can prove that it’s not safe,” Harrison said.
“That doesn’t make sense to me,” she said.