GREENSBORO — State health officials reported Tuesday a new COVID-19 outbreak in Guilford County, although they are not releasing the exact location of the facility, and two other sites saw an increase in cases — one of them substantial.
A facility on North Centennial Street in High Point reported nine residents associated with it had positive COVID-19 test results, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services that tracks the disease in congregate living facilities. There were no cases among the staff and no deaths reported.
NCDHHS spokeswoman Kelly Haight Connor said in an email that the state would not release the name of the site because it was listed under the category that includes homeless shelters and farmworker housing.
"Several weeks ago, we updated our display for this specific category by swapping the name of the facility with an address," Haight Connor said. "We did so to better reflect the location of the outbreak. In the former display, a business/farm was named even though the outbreak might have occurred at a housing site several miles away.
"The street number was omitted as an acknowledgement that marginalized populations reside in both (homeless shelters and farmworker housing) and those settings/residents are at-risk for acts of discrimination and harassment."
The state's report, which is issued on Tuesdays and Fridays, also showed a 46% increase in cases at Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation at 308 W. Meadowview Road. Cases among residents associated with the facility rose by 24 since Friday, for a total of 78. Six additional staff members were reported to have the highly contagious virus, for a total of 17. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 remained unchanged at 13, all involving residents.
One new case involving a resident at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden also showed up on Tuesday's report. The facility has had 65 residents associated with the facility and 28 staff members test positive for COVID-19. Twenty-four deaths there have been attributed to the disease, all involving residents.
Messages seeking comment from Maple Grove and Clapp's on Tuesday evening were not returned.
Five other Guilford County facilities also have ongoing outbreaks, defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases, though their case numbers did not change since Friday's report. They are Brighton Gardens of Greensboro, which has had 22 cases and no deaths; Camden Health and Rehabilitation, 76 cases and 11 deaths; Dismas Charities of Greensboro, seven cases and no deaths; Piedmont Christian Home, 60 cases and eight deaths; and Verra Springs at Heritage Greens, eight cases and no deaths. Verra Springs had a previous outbreak earlier this year.
An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days, at minimum.
