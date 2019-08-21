GREENSBORO — Seven weeks after the city discontinued its service of picking up glass recyclables at homes, more options are becoming available to residents.
The city announced Wednesday it has opened two additional drop-off sites for glass — that now makes a total of eight across the city. The new sites at the White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station also accept paper, cardboard, metal and plastic.
According to a city spokesperson, residents must separate their glass jars and bottles from other recyclables when they go to White Street or the Transfer Station. A separate bin will be available at both places for glass.
The best part: It's free for residents.
Here's where to go:
• White Street Landfill, 2503 White St. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 7:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.; Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Solid Waste Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Road. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Greensboro has six sites where glass can be dropped off:
• First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Fisher Ave.
• Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road
• Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Road
• Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive
• McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.
• Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.
Some things to remember: Glass bottles and jars should be empty, clean and dry. Paper labels don't need to be removed. Lids, caps and corks should be removed.