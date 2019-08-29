GREENSBORO — Residents and visitors will soon have a new way of finding out what's going on downtown.
The city is installing 11 digital smart kiosks that will provide free information on nearby restaurants, retailers and events, as well as directions to them.
Three kiosks have already been installed and will be ready to use on Sept. 5, just ahead of the three-day N.C. Folk Festival, which starts the next day.
"The idea is to provide information on events, activities and things that are going on in the general area around the kiosk," said Jane Nickles, the city's information technology director.
Nickles said the kiosks will connect people with places and what's happening.
"You may be at LeBauer Park and don't necessarily know what's going on at the Greensboro History Museum," she said.
The kiosks will help bridge that gap.
The kiosks, which look like a giant smart phone, feature a 55-inch interactive touch screen. They are also a Wi-Fi hot spot.
New York-based Smart City Media is providing the kiosks — in partnership with the city and support from Duke Energy — and will advertise on them.
"We are among the first, if not the first, cities in North Carolina to have the kiosks," Nickles said.
The three installed kiosks are at Center City Park, 204 N. Elm St.; LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.; and Joymongers Brewing Co., 576 N. Eugene St.
The kiosks have the potential for additional features, such as providing timely information on transportation options. Extra features will be rolled out later, Nickles said.
Additional kiosks are planned for:
- Phill G. McDonald Plaza.
- Melvin Municipal Office Building.
- J. Douglas Galyon Depot.
- Hamburger Square.
- Corner of South Elm and Washington streets.
- Corner of North Elm and Market streets.
- Corner of South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Corner of South Elm and East Lewis streets.
They are expected to be in place and on line by the end of September.
A ribbon cutting to debut the kiosks will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Center City Park.
