Parents who need food assistance for their children can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find nearby free meal sites, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday. The texting service is also available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to 877-877.
After entering their address, parents will get a text with the location and serving times for nearby pick-up and drive-thru free meal sites while schools are closed, the news release said. Sites have been set up across the state for families with children ages 18 and younger, including preschool children.
Parents can also call 2-1-1 to speak with an operator who will help them locate meal sites in their community, the announcement said. The 2-1-1 service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Services are provided in English, Spanish and many other languages.
No Kid Hungry has created a map of programs across North Carolina where families can access food, the news release said. The interactive map can be viewed at
nokidhungrync.org/covid19/ and is updated daily.
The Governor’s North Carolina COVID-19 Education and Nutrition Working Group, co-chaired by the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the NC Department of Public Instruction, worked in partnership with state and community organizations such as No Kid Hungry to set up the texting program, the release said.
The announcement says that these programs need volunteers. People who are not at high-risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19 are urged to volunteer to prepare meals. Call your local school district office, community organization or visit
volunteernc.org, it said.
In Guilford County, children may pick up food at any grab-and-go site regardless of assigned school. Here are the locations at the county's public schools:
•
In Greensboro: Alderman Elementary, Archer Elementary, Bluford Elementary, Brightwood Elementary, Cone Elementary, Dudley High School, Foust Elementary, Hairston Middle, Hunter Elementary, Irving Park Elementary, Jackson Middle, Jones Elementary, Morehead Elementary, Peck Elementary, Pilot Elementary, Rankin Elementary, Swann Middle, Washington Elementary, Western Middle and Wiley Elementary.
•
In High Point: Allen Jay Middle, Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High School, Johnson Street Global, Kirkman Park Elementary, Montlieu Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Parkview Elementary, Shadybrook Elementary, Southwest Middle, Union Hill Elementary and Welborn Middle.
•
In Guilford County: Eastern High School in Gibsonville, Jamestown Elementary, Northeast High School, Northwest High School, Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, Southeast High School, Southern High School and Summerfield Elementary. Click here for the most current list of all meal pickup sites, which include the schools listed above as well as apartments, public housing complexes and other non-school locations.
To visit the Guilford County Schools coronavirus information page,
click here.
For more information and additional guidance on regulations and recommendations related to the health threat from COVID-19, visit
www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Austin Carper and Maddy Carey move boxes of produce to distribute to people who lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Greensboro police Officer T.H. Fetzer directs traffic as people lined up for hours for the free food distribution. donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann
News & Record
Alexus Monsanto-Harrison, Jeff Phillips and Tyler Wadford sort vegetables and fruit Tuesday to give to people who lined up for hours
at a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro to receive boxes of produce donated by food supply company Foster-Caviness — 50,000 pounds in total, or four trucks worth.
Photos by H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
(L-R) Rinda Estes, Shelly Rutherford, Brooke Rutherford and Kristen Rutherford load produce into back of a truck in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Daystar Church staff member Chris Heeter entertained people who lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Linna Mudanyi and Alexus Monsanto-Harrison load boxes of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Deborah Preston joined a crowd of people who lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Alexus Monsanto-Harrison, LaKisha Farrah, Jeff Phillips and Tyler Wadford load boxes of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
People lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Daystar Church associate pastor T.J. Foster directs traffic as people lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Jason Kampwerth carries boxes of eggs as people lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Chic-Fil-A donated 1,400 sandwiches from the six Greensboro branches to people who lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Melissa Carper and her son, Austin, help load boxes of produce.
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Greensboro Police's Ben Altizer carries tray of eggs as people lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
John McHugh of Foster-Caviness carries boxes of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chic-Filet also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Deborah Preston wears a mask as she joined a crowd of people who lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Maddy Carey puts apples into donation box as people lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Greensboro Police's T.H. Fetzer directs traffic as people lined up for hours to receive boxes of produce donated by Foster-Caviness, who donated 4 trucks filled with 50,000 pounds of produce in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Cars wove back and forth across parking lots in a food distribution at Daystar Church on Merritt Drive in Greensboro, NC on March 25, 2020. Chick-fil-A also donated 1,400 sandwiches. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Larry Elmore hauls food for the Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Bishop Todd Fulton wraps up pallets of water while picking up food for the Mount Moriah Outreach Center in Kernersville at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Boxes of tomatoes at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Bishop Todd Fulton hauls food for the Mount Moriah Outreach Center in Kernersville at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Bishop Todd Fulton packs a truck full of food for the Mount Moriah Outreach Center in Kernersville at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Bishop Todd Fulton, left, works with Smyle Wagner, the distribution supervisor at the Second Harvest Food Bank, to load pallets of bottled water on a truck for the Mount Moriah Outreach Center in Kernersville at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Bishop Todd Fulton, left, works with Smyle Wagner, the distribution supervisor at the Second Harvest Food Bank, to load a pallet of apples on a truck for the Mount Moriah Outreach Center in Kernersville at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Smyle Wagner, the distribution supervisor at the Second Harvest Food Bank, hauls a load of food on a forklift on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Eric Brown loads a truck full of food at the Second Harvest Food Bank for the Kiwanis Club of Boone on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Mark Slade loads a truck full of food at the Second Harvest Food Bank for the Healing Station of Burlington on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Mark Slade loads a truck full of food at the Second Harvest Food Bank for the Healing Station of Burlington on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Larry Elmore hauls food for the Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Larry Elmore hauls food for the Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Smyle Wagner, the distribution supervisor at the Second Harvest Food Bank, loads a truck with pallets of water on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, loads bags of oranges into a client's vehicle on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. The food pantry, which is usually in the basement, was moved outside as a safety precaution from COVID-19.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett (left), a volunteer, and Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, pack food for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, hands a bag of canned food to Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, to deliver to a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, hands a bag of oranges to Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, carries a bag of oranges out to a client's vehicle on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, and Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, pack food for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, carries toilet paper past the usual seating area to deliver to a client's vehicle outside on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, carries toilet paper up the elevator from the basement to deliver to a client's vehicle outside on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, pushes a shopping cart out the door while packing food for clients on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, uses a cell phone to check a client into Second Harvest Food Bank's databank on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, leans against a shopping cart before packing food for the next client at the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, loads bags of oranges into a client's vehicle on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. The food pantry, which is usually in the basement, was moved outside as a safety precaution from COVID-19.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett (left), a volunteer, and Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, pack food for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, hands a bag of canned food to Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, to deliver to a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, hands a bag of oranges to Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, carries a bag of oranges out to a client's vehicle on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, and Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, pack food for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, carries toilet paper past the usual seating area to deliver to a client's vehicle outside on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, carries toilet paper up the elevator from the basement to deliver to a client's vehicle outside on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, pushes a shopping cart out the door while packing food for clients on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, uses a cell phone to check a client into Second Harvest Food Bank's databank on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, leans against a shopping cart before packing food for the next client at the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, hands a bag of oranges to Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, and Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, pack food for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, uses a cell phone to check a client into Second Harvest Food Bank's databank on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, leans against a shopping cart before packing food for the next client at the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, loads bags of oranges into a client's vehicle on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett (left), a volunteer, and Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, pack food for a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, carries a bag of oranges out to a client's vehicle on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Stacy Crockett, a volunteer, hands a bag of canned food to Scott Andree Bowen, director of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry, to deliver to a client on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, carries toilet paper up the elevator from the basement to deliver to a client's vehicle outside on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, carries toilet paper past the usual seating area to deliver to a client's vehicle outside on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Bill Blackburn, chair of the Maple Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry board, pushes a shopping cart out the door while packing food for clients on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200319w_nws_foodbank
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
