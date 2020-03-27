School Lunches (copy)

Tasha Brittian and her children Jayla and Tyonna Whitehead walk away after picking up grab-and-go meals in front of the Bluford Elementary in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Parents who need food assistance for their children can text FOODNC to 877-877 to find nearby free meal sites, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday. The texting service is also available in Spanish by texting COMIDA to 877-877.

After entering their address, parents will get a text with the location and serving times for nearby pick-up and drive-thru free meal sites while schools are closed, the news release said. Sites have been set up across the state for families with children ages 18 and younger, including preschool children.

Parents can also call 2-1-1 to speak with an operator who will help them locate meal sites in their community, the announcement said. The 2-1-1 service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Services are provided in English, Spanish and many other languages.

No Kid Hungry has created a map of programs across North Carolina where families can access food, the news release said. The interactive map can be viewed at nokidhungrync.org/covid19/ and is updated daily.

The Governor’s North Carolina COVID-19 Education and Nutrition Working Group, co-chaired by the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the NC Department of Public Instruction, worked in partnership with state and community organizations such as No Kid Hungry to set up the texting program, the release said.

The announcement says that these programs need volunteers. People who are not at high-risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19 are urged to  volunteer to prepare meals. Call your local school district office, community organization or visit volunteernc.org, it said.

In Guilford County, children may pick up food at any grab-and-go site regardless of assigned school. Here are the locations at the county's public schools:

In Greensboro: Alderman Elementary, Archer Elementary, Bluford Elementary, Brightwood Elementary, Cone Elementary, Dudley High School, Foust Elementary, Hairston Middle, Hunter Elementary, Irving Park Elementary, Jackson Middle, Jones Elementary, Morehead Elementary, Peck Elementary, Pilot Elementary, Rankin Elementary, Swann Middle, Washington Elementary, Western Middle and Wiley Elementary.

In High Point: Allen Jay Middle, Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High School, Johnson Street Global, Kirkman Park Elementary, Montlieu Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Parkview Elementary, Shadybrook Elementary, Southwest Middle, Union Hill Elementary and Welborn Middle.

In Guilford County: Eastern High School in Gibsonville, Jamestown Elementary, Northeast High School, Northwest High School, Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, Southeast High School, Southern High School and Summerfield Elementary.

Click here for the most current list of all meal pickup sites, which include the schools listed above as well as apartments, public housing complexes and other non-school locations.

To visit the Guilford County Schools coronavirus information page, click here.

For more information and additional guidance on regulations and recommendations related to the health threat from COVID-19, visit  www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

