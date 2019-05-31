GREENSBORO — Homes without smoke detectors accounted for 27% of the 134 North Carolina residents who died in fires last year, according to state officials. That’s 36 people.
This year, fires have claimed the lives of 55 people statewide — many of whom didn’t have a smoke alarm, officials say.
And according to the National Fire Protection Association, smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a fire by half.
That’s why today, Greensboro firefighters — along with peers across the state — will participate in the second annual “Smoke Alarm Saturday 2019.”
“Smoke alarms are important because they can give you an early signal to something that could be tragic,” said Austin Flynt, a community liaison with the Greensboro Fire Department.
From 10 a.m. to noon, all 36 Greensboro Fire Department companies will canvas neighborhoods looking for homes that need smoke detectors.
“Since we are seeing residences that do not have them, we want to promote our program,” Flynt said.
Flynt added that the fire department’s plan is to install at least 180 detectors.
“The goal is to put up a minimum of five smoke alarms per company,” he said.