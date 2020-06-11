GREENSBORO — In March, just after Gov. Roy Cooper mandated that North Carolina go into quarantine, Lime pulled its electric scooters off the city’s streets because there wouldn’t be many people needing a lift.
Now, as restrictions are being lifted, the San Francisco-based transportation company plans to put 100 scooters in and around downtown.
“We think there’s going to be great demand and Greensboro is going to be stronger than ever,” said Todd O’Boyle, the company’s director of government relations.
He said with restaurants and retail slowly reopening, his company believes riders have a different attitude toward scooters and “micromobility” as Lime likes to call its form of transportation.
“People are coming out more,” O’Boyle said, “but they’re not sure about hopping on a GTA bus and not sure about taking an Uber.”
A scooter “is a sustainable option and socially distant as well,” he said.
Riders typically have to find the green machines at various locations downtown and use an app that activates them for a dollar. Then riders pay a few cents per minute to ride.
O’Boyle said you can find the scooters this morning and, depending on demand, the company will add more as needed.
In the new era of coronavirus, Lime will sanitize its scooters every night or every time one is touched by a company employee.
Lime’s history with Greensboro began with a bike-share program in 2017. Eventually, motorized scooters became a more popular way of getting around downtown and on college campuses.
Rules for riders established by the city include staying off sidewalks and greenways, riding only on streets with speed limits below 35 mph and obeying traffic laws.
In late summer of 2019, the city reported scooter ridership for the first eight months of its permit program with statistics provided by Lime. With roughly 200 Lime scooters in operation, riders took an average of 371 trips a day for a duration of about 13 minutes. The machines were used mostly downtown and in the UNCG area.
