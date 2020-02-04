GREENSBORO — The City Council hopes to bring back a popular transportation service for the disabled as early as March.
Ten people spoke at Tuesday night's council meeting to ask for the return of I-Ride — a Greensboro Transit Agency pilot program that ended Dec. 31. Much like getting an Uber, I-Ride users paid $6 for a one-way trip.
It was meant as an alternative to SCAT, which is the organization's foremost service for the disabled.
I-Ride was made possible through a $100,000 grant. The program was operated through a contract with UZURV, a Virginia company that provided drivers and vehicles.
When the funding ran out at the end of 2019, the service stopped — much to the surprise of many disabled residents.
Speakers told the council Tuesday that they liked I-Ride better than SCAT, which picks up several riders and drops them off at various destinations. For that reason, SCAT rides can sometimes last as long as an hour.
“I’ve talked to many I-Ride passengers," said councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who is the city's liaison to GTA's advisory commission. "We’ve heard your voice. We know it’s important.”
Assistant City Manager Kimberly Sowell told council that financing for the program hasn't been ironed out, but should be when council meets next on Feb. 18.
The program could be reinstated as early as March if City Council approves it, Sowell said.
