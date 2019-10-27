Divorce is expensive.
Just ask any of the 35,000 people who filed for one in North Carolina last year.
One Cary-based law firm said they charge a minimum between $1,500 and $10,000 to help someone file for divorce, depending on the complexity of the case.
That high cost could explain why 75% of Americans do not use lawyers when filing.
In North Carolina, more than 60% don't use a lawyer when filing, according to the N.C. Equal Access to Justice Commission.
That's why the North Carolina Judicial branch created a statewide self-help packet to walk people through filing for divorce if they can't afford an attorney, said Jennifer Simmons, senior project manager of the commission.
"Our goal is to really help somebody through the process from screening themselves to filling out the paperwork," she said. "We want to be there to hold somebody's hand from the very beginning to the very end of the process."
Simmons said the commission created the packet after polling attorneys, legal aid providers, court personnel and clerks to find out what were North Carolina's judicial needs. Overwhelmingly, this packet came in No. 1 every time.
The packet breaks down the judicial process, key terminology, rules for getting a divorce, what happens inside the courtroom and how to dress. It also provides all the needed forms.
More than 10,000 people have accessed the self-help packet since it became available in July.
"Thousands of people in North Carolina file for a simple divorce without the assistance of a lawyer every year," said Cheri Beasley, chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. "This new self-help packet will serve as a guide for them, moving us closer toward our goal of ensuring equal access to the courts. It will also make it easier for court staff to assist them, ensure that there are fewer errors in their filings, and save court resources."
The packet also provides information about when to hire an attorney.
McKinley Wooten, interim director of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, said in a news release that hiring an attorney is the preferred way to get a divorce but acknowledged that's not always affordable.
"This packet aims to allow potential litigants to assess whether their circumstances are appropriate for a simple divorce," Wooten said, "or whether their case has complicating factors necessitating consultation with counsel prior to filing.”
The packet suggests hiring an attorney if domestic violence is a factor, if you're filing for equitable distribution of marital property, if child custody is an issue, or if filing for alimony or post-separation support.
"There are going to be some people that this is not right for and that need a lawyer," Simmons said. "That last thing we want is someone waiving their rights or making a decision that they will regret later."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.