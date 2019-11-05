GREENSBORO — The application process to find the city's next police chief ended Monday leaving officials with nearly 40 candidates for the job.
In August, Chief Wayne Scott announced he would retire, effective Jan. 31, from the position he has held since 2015.
Since then, city staff and consultants from Developmental Associates met with residents to learn when they wanted in the next police chief.
From there they created a job posting using some of those suggestions as criteria needed to be the next chief.
Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said he's happy with the response the city received.
As of Monday morning, 37 people applied for the job, Davis said. The applicants are a diverse group from across the country with 26 holding a deputy chief title or higher, he added.
"That's very promising to me," Davis said. "That lets me know we are getting strong candidates with diversity among the candidates."
Scott was one of 44 candidates when he applied for the job after former Police Chief David Wray resigned.
And as in that situation, Davis has been told there are a few internal applicants.
Davis said he only knows some details about the current candidate pool. While the application process was open, he said he intentionally sought only information about candidates' backgrounds but not who they are.
Over the next few weeks Davis, city staff and the consultants will go through the applicants and select 18 candidates to move forward.
"Developmental Associates have years of experience in hiring police chiefs," Davis said. "Their ability to help find a police chief is invaluable to us at this stage."
Davis said around the first of December staff, with input from the City Council, will invite 16 of the candidates to be evaluated by professionals and community members who will help narrow the applicants down to two or three choices.
Then city staff will come back to the community, the council and the police department to present the top contenders.
"Hopefully that will allow us to stay on track to place the next police chief in transition as Wayne Scott retires on Jan. 31," Davis said.
He added that he is determined to stick to a tight timeline to make sure the police chief is in place as Scott retires. He said he wants to ensure a smooth transition.
