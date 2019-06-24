NCCJ has announced the recipients of its 2019 Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Awards.
Judge Lawrence McSwain of Greensboro and High Point University President Nido Qubein of High Point will be honored at NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad's annual Citation Award Dinner on Nov. 13, according to a news release.
“Judge McSwain and Dr. Qubein are two extraordinarily dedicated leaders,” said Ivan Canada, NCCJ executive director, in the release. “We’re proud to honor them for the remarkable actions they’ve taken to make our Triad community a more respectful, inclusive place to call home.”
NCCJ's mission is fighting bias, bigotry and racism through education, conflict resolution and advocacy. The annual Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Dinner is NCCJ's largest fundraiser, with individual tickets at $150 and dedicated individuals, businesses and foundations often buying up tables.
McSwain has dedicated his life to building community and preparing the next generation of leaders in the Triad, the news release said. He was among Guilford County’s first black assistant district attorneys and judges and was the first black chief district court judge. McSwain has worked extensively with young people through Teen Court, Guardian ad Litem, Children of Divorce, D.A.RE., Big Brother/Big Sister.
As president of High Point University since 2005, Qubein has brought economic and cultural benefits to High Point, transforming it into a powerhouse of higher education, the release said. His “Access to Innovators” speaker series has exposed the Triad to the perspectives of dozens of diverse leaders. In 2019, Qubein raised over $1.3 million to support Bennett College, saying "We as a neighbor school cannot stand by and let Bennett just somehow go down a valley that’s less than extraordinary.” Qubein has served on the board of such organizations as the Carl Chavis YMCA, High Point Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Greater High Point and the High Point Community Foundation.
The dinner will be chaired by Anytown grandparents and longtime NCCJ supporters Donna and Bob Newton. Anytown provides leadership training for high school students, with a focus on diversity and understanding.
Dinner sponsorships and tickets can be purchased at www.nccjtriad.org/citation.