ASHEBORO — Holly, a black bear that lived at the N.C. Zoo for 24 years, has died, the zoo announced.
Diagnosed with oral neoplasia (an abnormal, cancerous growth), Holly was humanely euthanized on Nov. 6, a zoo news release said.
Holly and another black bear, a male named Yanu, were confiscated by the N.C. Wildlife Commission from an unaccredited roadside zoo in Cherokee County in 1992. The pair arrived at the N.C. Zoo on Feb. 13, 1995.
Holly was believed to be about 28 years old and wild-born, the news release said. Yanu died at the zoo in 2017.
The black bear population in the state is estimated to be about 11,000, concentrated mainly in the mountains and coastal areas, the news release said. Their life expectancy is about 20 years.
