RALEIGH — Gyms and health clubs would be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity under legislation introduced in the Senate on Wednesday — the legislature’s second attempt to overturn parts of Gov. Roy Cooper’s current coronavirus executive order.
State Sen. Rick Gunn, R-Burlington, brought the bill to a Senate committee, which heard from a series of fitness center owners who said it would help them avoid continued revenue losses. Gunn is the same senator who introduced a bill that would reopen outdoor seating at bars. That bill is still pending on Cooper’s desk, although he and other Democrats have criticized the measure.
Gunn’s proposal would allow gyms, yoga studios and other fitness facilities to reopen if employees get their temperature taken daily and wear masks unless they’re leading a fitness class where they can social distance. Temperature checks wouldn’t be required for gym customers, which prompted concerns from several senators Wednesday.
“Any business of this kind ought to be doing that in this pandemic,” said state Sen. Paul Lowe, a Democrat from Winston-Salem . Gunn said that’s a “personal decision” for business owners, but signs would be posted at the entrances urging ill customers to stay away. Customers would be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks, but they wouldn’t be required for non-staff.
Gunn said the gym owners have told him “we understand the importance of social distancing … to make this legislation successful, we have to keep up our end of the bargain.”
Gyms would have to take a number of steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including contactless check-in procedures. They’d have to provide hand sanitizer, wipes or disinfectant spray for equipment, and limit water fountains to only filling water bottles. Equipment and group fitness classes would need to be organized in a way that keeps people at least six feet apart.
He noted that gyms have been allowed to reopen in neighboring states. “I am still puzzled on why we have not joined our fellow states in opening,” he said. “I sit up here to help businesses and do it in a way that is so responsible that we can all have a win-win.”
While many Democrats opposed Gunn’s bill to reopen bars, none spoke out against the bill during Wednesday’s meeting. The bill came as a surprise to some, as the proposal replaced a bill on the agenda that dealt with homeowners’ association regulations. No vote was taken, but the committee plans to vote Thursday.
