Guilford County now has 16 cases of COVID-19, with Forsyth County steady at 12, as North Carolina's total increased to nearly 400, state health officials announced early Tuesday.
The state total of 398 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus is up significantly from Monday's total of 297, according to daily updates from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Guilford's total is up from 11 reported cases Monday. No virus-related deaths have been reported in North Carolina.
Mecklenburg County now has 104 reported cases — the highest in the state. Durham County has 63 cases, with Wake County at 54, according to the state's latest update.
Alamance County has three reported cases, and Davidson and Randolph counties each have two.
Officials say they expect to see an increase in reported cases as more people are being screened and tested. Public and private labs in the state have completed more than 8,500 tests as of Tuesday morning.
Some hospitals like Wake Forest Baptist Health are testing only the sickest patients and those admitted to their hospital in an effort to conserve test kits.
Residents with symptoms (fever, cough, etc.) should first call their doctor or a health care facility to determine next steps and to minimize exposure to other people. Anyone experiencing difficulty breathing or other urgent medical symptoms should call 911 or seek immediate help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.