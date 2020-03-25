State health officials say a Cabarrus County resident died Tuesday from complications associated with COVID-19, and a second person from Virginia traveling through North Carolina also died from virus-related complications.
The Cabarrus resident was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The Virginia resident was in their 60s. State officials did not release details about where the patient may have stopped during their travels.
To protect the families’ privacy, state officials said no further information about these patients will be released.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement.
State health officials recommend that people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 stay at home to the extent possible to decrease the chance of infection.
For more information and additional guidance, please visit the NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.