Worried that Latinos are not participating in the 2020 U.S. Census, the Hispanic Federation and 17 other organizations in North Carolina have created a hotline to answer questions.
“It’s more important than ever that we count all of our Latino families in the state of the North Carolina,” Daniel Valdez, North Carolina director of the Hispanic Federation, said in a news release.
In a “Census Blitz” on social media and Spanish TV and radio stations, community leaders plan to highlight the importance of completing the census and show how it can help Latino communities meet the medical and economic challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the pandemic, “we’re seeing an outsized impact on certain communities, like the Latino community, like the African American community,” Valdez said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
According to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 21% of the laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 involved Hispanics — when the patient’s race or ethnicity was reported.
However, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that as of July 1, Hispanics or Latinos only made up 9.6% of the state’s population.
African Americans made up 37% of the state’s laboratory-confirmed cases — again when race or ethnicity was available. However, this group only makes up 22.2% of the state’s population, according to census estimates.
Because the economic impact of the pandemic is expected to linger for years, especially on the economy, Valdez said it is important that an accurate count of the population be taken.
Census data is used to direct billions of dollars in federal funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.
The numbers also are used to determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
The census can be taken online, over the phone or by mail.
Counties with the largest number of Latino families — including Guilford, Forsyth, Wake and Mecklenburg — were more than 10% behind the average response rate of 2010, when the last census was taken.
Overall, North Carolina ranks 37th out of 50 in response rates across the country, Valdez said.
One thing he sees that hampers the effort to get Latino participation is the false idea that they have to report their citizenship status on the census form.
The Trump administration tried to add a citizenship question to the survey, but the effort was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The idea that their citizenship status will be revealed to the government "has been something that continues to be a barrier to folks,” Valdez said.
He hopes Wednesday's media campaign will help dispel some of those myths.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re getting out the right, factual information to people,” Valdez said.
