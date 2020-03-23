Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that public schools will remain closed until May 15 in response to the increasing spread of the coronavirus.
The executive order that Cooper plans to sign also will require the closures of gyms, hair and nail salons, barbershops and movie theaters. That order will be effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday. He also reduced mass gatherings to no more than 50 people.
Cooper did not issue a shelter-in-place order as other states, such as California, have done. Restaurants that provide take-out or curbside service and grocery stores will remain open, Cooper said.
On Monday, the number of known COVID-19 cases approached 300 in North Carolina, including a second case in Davidson County. Counting figures of known cases provided by individual county health departments, the number of statewide cases is likely higher than the 297 that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services disclosed Monday. There still are no confirmed deaths in North Carolina from the novel coronavirus as of Monday's DHHS update.
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced last week that it is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to North Carolina businesses that are dealing with economic losses because of the novel coronavirus. Applicants can apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants can also call the SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
