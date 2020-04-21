As the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues seeping into the state, North Carolina officials are setting up a network to ensure that people who need food are able to get it.
About 40 members of the N.C. National Guard are expected to arrive Wednesday at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC in Winston-Salem. It's one of seven regional food banks receiving extra help from the state militia, Keith Acree, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety (DPS), said in a phone interview. Each team serving the food banks also will bring about 15 cargo vehicles to help redistribute the food to where it's needed.
Second Harvest supplies food throughout the Triad, including Guilford, Rockingham and Forsyth counties.
“Food banks are doing great work right now to help people who need assistance,” N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said in a news release. “But demand is very high, and food banks need your support.”
It's welcome support for food banks and those they serve.
"With over 680,000 North Carolinians suddenly having lost their jobs and filed for unemployment since March 15, 2020, the need for food assistance is skyrocketing," according to a news release from Second Harvest.
The services of the National Guard, paid for by the federal government, will continue for at least 30 days, according to Second Harvest.
The statewide effort doesn't end with assisting food banks.
North Carolina emergency officials and partners from private industry, the agricultural community and other state agencies to have formed the Food Supply Chain Working Group to address food production and distribution issues across the state, according to the state news release.
The group is focusing on the food chain as a whole in the state. The release described that chain as starting with farmers and food producers, continuing to processors, distribution centers and wholesalers, and ending with health care facilities, schools, grocery stores and restaurants.
“A critical part of staying healthy during this pandemic is having enough to eat,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in the news release. “We need to make sure the food supply chain remains strong and safe for everyone.”
Brigadier General Allen Boyette of the N.C. Army National Guard is leading the working group. “North Carolina is one of the nation’s largest producers of poultry and pork," Boyette said in the news release. "If production falters, the impacts will be felt hard within our state and far beyond our borders.”
Among the group's concerns are keeping workers healthy and safe at the state’s food production facilities, keeping children who rely on school meals fed, providing meals for the elderly and keeping shelves stocked at food banks.
Food banks in rural areas are especially vulnerable, because they do not have resources more readily available in urban areas, according to the state's news release.
National Guard soldiers and airmen will perform a range of tasks, including warehouse and forklift operations, sorting and inspecting rescued food, building pallets of food and delivering it to Area Agencies on Aging and school nutrition programs, the state and Second Harvest said.
Sprayberry said food banks' biggest need is financial contributions, which allows them flexibility to buy exactly what is needed.
The physical help from the N.C. National Guard also is appreciated, according to Second Harvest, because many of its usual volunteers are seniors. Because of their high risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, these volunteers are staying home — per state and federal health advisories.
