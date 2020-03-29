The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has topped 1,000 as local cases and overall hospitalizations continue to grow, according to Sunday's official state tally.
State data show 1,040 confirmed cases so far and the death toll at four as of the 10:35 a.m. update on Sunday. The state is updating its data once a day, usually by 11 a.m.
The (Raleigh) News & Observer, citing data from state and county health departments, puts the total at 1,105 as of Sunday.
There are 91 people hospitalized across North Carolina, up from 87 on Saturday.
Nearly 19,000 tests for the virus have been completed by state, hospital and commercial labs, data show.
Guilford County's cases increased to 36 from 34 the day before, according to state figures. There have been no deaths locally.
Here's a look at where neighboring counties stand, based on state data:
- Forsyth (32, but county is reporting 33 cases)
- Alamance (6)
- Davidson (16)
- Randolph (14)
- Rockingham (0)
A person in Mecklenburg County has died from COVID-19, county health officials there said in a video on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
The person was 60 years old with “significant underlying conditions” and had been hospitalized, health director Gibbie Harris said in the video.
The Mecklenburg death is not included in the four reported so far by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
According the department's website, one death from COVID-19 has occurred in each of the following counties: Cabarrus, Harnett, Rowan and Johnston.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Residents with symptoms (fever, cough, etc.) should first call their doctor or a health care facility to determine next steps and to minimize exposure to other people. Anyone experiencing difficulty breathing or other urgent medical symptoms should call 911 or seek immediate help.
Harris said she was concerned with that crowds in area parks was creating problems, because people were not observing social distancing.
"Yesterday our parks were packed with people," she said. "Social distancing was not even an option. Sandbars on the lakes were crowded," Harris said.
