It's why most people said they came out to one of the 140 events around Greensboro Tuesday for the annual National Night Out — they wanted to meet someone new.
National Night Out also is a great event for law enforcement to get out in calmer environments and build relationships with their community, said Greensboro Police Deputy Chief Brian James, who oversees the patrol division.
The national event encourages community partnership between officers and residents. Greensboro has won more than 20 national awards for their participation in the event.
In the Village of Carriage Woods neighborhood, Rebecca O'Ferrell organized an event that had families sharing fried chicken and fish and playing basketball with officers.
"People can come out here and express their opinions on what is going on in the neighborhood and express issues, problems or things they want to see improved," she said.
At another spot, Sgt. R.B. Todd, who works as a recruiter for the police department, was blowing bubbles with children and one of his newest recruits, Dan Ware. He said it is easy to get distracted by day-to-day work and miss out on socializing with the community.
"This is the night we carve out every year to go out and be with people," Todd said.
Ware, who moved to the city this week, said the event was helping him get acclimated and meet the people he's about to serve.
"This is a fantastic city and I want to be a part of it," he said.
At various events throughout town children were playing together with officers and firefighters.
At one site, a police officer pulled a stuffed animal out of his trunk to give to a small child.
Todd and Ware were in College Hill with James who was hula hooping nearby.
City Manager David Parrish was walking past looking for ice cream or a hot dog with mustard, chili and slaw.
There was no shortage of food including pizza, sushi, fish, hamburgers and hot dogs.
Parrish said he appreciates that he and city staff can get out into neighborhoods, learn about residents' problems and really see how they are making a difference.
"We can come out here and continue to make and solidify relationships with people," Parrish said. "If someone has a question we can give them a card and make that connection.
"One of my core beliefs is that we're people-centered."
At the Village of Carriage Woods gathering, two families could be heard discussing an issue with a loose dog.
And soon Karen Ellis, principal of Northern Middle School, walked by.
She uses National Night Out as a chance to get to know her students and let them know she is not just a face at their school.
"We're not at school and I miss them," Ellis said.
Greensboro's National Night Out
