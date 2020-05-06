Flyover map
Flyover map

The North Carolina Air National guard will flyover a smattering of cities, hospitals and food banks Thursday throughout North Carolina as a way to honor "American heroes" on the front lines of COVID-19.

Dubbed "Operation: American Resolve," a C-17 plane will leave Charlotte Douglass International Airport at 10 a.m. and head west toward Asheville, flying clockwise across the state.

The flyover will not occur any additional costs to taxpayers and is part of regularly scheduled training, according to the National Guard.

The C-17 is scheduled to flyover Winston-Salem at 11:21 a.m., and will pass over Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the Bowman Gray Campus and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C.

At 11:25, it will fly over Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, then head to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, and LabCorp headquarters in Burlington before flying to the Triangle. 

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments