GREENSBORO — A national group that recognizes libraries with innovative ideas says it has discovered a gem here.

That’s why the Urban Libraries Council recently designated the Greensboro Public Library as a Top 10 Innovator.

“I want us to be a destination,” said Brigitte Blanton, the director of the Greensboro Public Library. “I want people to realize that libraries have been more than books for a long time.”

Judges working with the Urban Libraries Council saw that for themselves. They selected the library system’s Tech Navigator program out of 260 submissions for “out-of-the box thinking” and a creative use of resources. The program offers free, personalized sessions for people to learn computer basics, from using a mouse to setting up email to searching online databases.

Blanton hopes any publicity from the award will allow her to tout the Greensboro Public Library’s other offerings, including 3-D printers and programs that can help people search their family history.

“The true honor in it wasn’t receiving an award, but that we had put together a package in Greensboro that other libraries could duplicate,” Blanton said.

