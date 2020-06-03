Virtual zoo camps
ASHEBORO — The N.C. Zoo announced they will be offering several virtual summer camp programs for kids as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

In a news release, the zoo described their new Zoo's Virtual Summer Camps as a way for kids to learn about animals and their natural environment in a new way. 

During virtual camp, kids will participate in activities traditionally found in the zoo's camps, just in a virtual setting, the zoo said. Crafts, animal- ambassador encounters, behind the scenes with keepers and games are all part of the learning experience.

The zoo said the programs are designed for rising first- through sixth-graders. Each camp is three hours long and has a morning or afternoon option.

For information on camps, visit the zoo's website or contact them at zoo.camps@nczoo.org or 336-879-7700.

Camp options: 

  • Jr. Herpetologists, $30.
  • African Adventures, $30.
  • Wild America, $30.
  • Keeper in Training, $80 (three-day camp).

