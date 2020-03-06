Baby rhino 'Mguu' was born Jan. 5

The N.C. Zoo's newest rhino, 'Mguu,' was born Jan. 5 to mother Kit and father Stormy. 

ASHEBORO — The N.C. Zoo's newest southern white rhino calf now has a name.

The female calf, born Jan. 5, has been named "Mguu," which means "feet" in Swahili, the zoo said in a news release.

The name is fitting, according to keepers, who say Mguu (pronounced mm-goo) has really big feet.

The name was chosen by zoo employee Zach Neal from a list of names created by the rhino keepers. Neal and his family won a behind-the-scenes tour with Mguu and the rhino herd, the zoo said.

Mguu joins eight other rhinos at the zoo, including her mother Kit, father Stormy and sister Bonnie, who was born in 2018.

