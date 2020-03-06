ASHEBORO — The N.C. Zoo's newest southern white rhino calf now has a name.
The female calf, born Jan. 5, has been named "Mguu," which means "feet" in Swahili, the zoo said in a news release.
The name is fitting, according to keepers, who say Mguu (pronounced mm-goo) has really big feet.
The name was chosen by zoo employee Zach Neal from a list of names created by the rhino keepers. Neal and his family won a behind-the-scenes tour with Mguu and the rhino herd, the zoo said.
Mguu joins eight other rhinos at the zoo, including her mother Kit, father Stormy and sister Bonnie, who was born in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.