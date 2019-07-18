Updated at 11:52 a.m.
An N.C. Zoo employee was killed this morning after falling from a tree in a workplace accident, according to the zoo and Randolph County.
Emergency personnel were called to the zoo at 8:20 a.m. about the fall. Zoo rangers were already on scene and were working on the employee as EMS arrived.
Updated at 11:40 a.m.
An N.C. Zoo employee was killed in a workplace accident at the zoo this morning, the zoo said on its website.
The zoo has closed the Africa section of the park to the public and will close the entire park today at 2 p.m.
The zoo is working with investigators to determine details of the incident, which was not related to any of the zoo’s animals.
