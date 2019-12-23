A decrease in legislative funding toward tobacco-prevention initiatives contributed to North Carolina falling in an annual national ranking.
North Carolina went from 42nd to 44th in terms of how much it funds annually toward those programs, such as quit lines and public health marketing initiatives.
The ranking is the main focus of the 21st annual follow-up on an initial study by a coalition of anti-tobacco advocacy groups titled “Broken promises to our children.”
State spending on tobacco-prevention programs declined from $2.8 million in fiscal 2017-18 to $2.2 million in 2018-19, according to the coalition.
By contrast, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend North Carolina spend $99.3 million on such programs.
That means North Carolina spent about 2.2% of the recommendation even though the state gained $455.7 million in fiscal 2018-19 related to tobacco excise tax and its share of the annual Master Settlement Agreement payments from tobacco manufacturers.
“With youth vaping at an all-time high, we need states to pass proven tobacco control policies that save lives,” said Harold Wimmer, president and chief executive of the American Lung Association.
“States continue to receive billions of dollars from tobacco settlement payments and tobacco taxes (a projected $27.2 billion in 2019-20), but are shortchanging vital programs that can help prevent and reduce youth tobacco, including e-cigarette use.
“We ask state leaders to recommit to fully funding tobacco control efforts to prevent another generation of kids from being addicted to tobacco.”
Little momentum in N.C.
North Carolina’s heritage as a tobacco-growing state has made it challenging to ramp up funding for prevention initiatives.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the main author of health-care legislation, has acknowledged the challenge of tobacco-cessation initiatives in tobacco country.
“North Carolina has a rich history with both our tobacco farmers and strong corporate partners who have been the backbone of our economy.” he said. “Tobacco remains an important part of that history.”
Lambeth said, however, the health issues related to smoking “are serious and costly issues for our state.”
“It is important that we continue to inform our citizens of the risk and that we particularly make sure our youth are aware of those risks.”
For a few hours on Nov. 2, legislators appeared to have taken a bipartisan step toward significant tobacco taxing and funding regulations.
An amendment to Senate Bill 557 submitted by Rep. Gail Adcock, D-Wake, in the House Finance Committee would have taxed vaping products at the same rate as traditional cigarettes.
However, the state House Republican leadership stripped the language from the bill later that day.
They determined the timing wasn’t right for an increase in the excise tax on electronic cigarettes, even though it had potential to help deal with elements of the state and national vaping-illness crisis.
The current excise tax on vapor products is 5 cents per fluid milliliter of consumable product — a much lower rate supported by tobacco manufacturers when the law was passed during the 2014 legislative session and took effect in February 2015.
By comparison, the excise tax on a pack of traditional cigarettes is 45 cents, one of the lowest rates in the country.
The amendment created an intriguing dynamic: raising the vaping tax to discourage young people from using the products, while also potentially being a disincentive for adult smokers trying to switch to what some health experts considered as a reduced-risk option to combustible cigarettes.
Just as pivotal, the net proceeds from the tax would have helped create the Tobacco Use Prevention Fund to evaluate, track usage and make recommendations concerning “emerging tobacco products ... especially among youth and people of childbearing age.”
Age-21 tobacco
Momentum continues to grow across the nation for raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, including its insertion into a must-pass federal spending bill this week that was signed into law Friday by President Donald Trump.
The bill gives the federal government 180 days to write new regulations barring the sale of tobacco to those under 21.
Analysts said the potential federal solution could relieve the pressure on the 32 states, such as North Carolina, that have declined to establish age-21 laws in their legislatures.
To date, 18 mostly Democratic-leaning states have enacted age-21 restrictions, along with Republican-leaning Arkansas, Ohio, Texas and Utah. Of the traditional tobacco states, only Virginia has age-21 restrictions. Some states’ 21 or older laws won’t take effect until 2020 or 2021.
There also has been concern from anti-tobacco groups that the age-21 initiative may be Congress’ signal that not enough support exists to ban most electronic cigarette flavors. The Trump administration proposed such flavoring restrictions in September, only to appear to have retreated in recent weeks.
Tobacco companies, including R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., agreed in 1998 to settle lawsuits that 46 state attorneys general brought over smoking-related health-care costs by paying those states at least $246 billion over 20 years. Some Master Settlement Agreement payments remain in place beyond 2018.
Economists say most states have become dependent on MSA money and tobacco excise taxes to fill general-fund gaps.
In 2011, the Republican-controlled General Assembly abolished the N.C. Health and Wellness Fund — funded by MSA monies — after 10 years of existence as part of an attempt at resolving the state’s budget gap at that time.
The average annual spending on the state programs had been $17 million at that time.
House Bill 725, co-sponsored by Lambeth, would enhance state initiatives to prevent young people from using tobacco products with a $17 million funding boost for both budget years. It has not been heard in committee since being introduced April 15.
In the 2017 session, bipartisan House Bill 435 would have raised the smoking and vaping age to 21. Lambeth was a co-sponsor of that bill as well. It was sent to House Rules and Operations Committee, where it collected dust for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 legislative sessions.
“As much as health committee chairs talk about the benefits to raise the age, there is still only limited support across rural North Carolina,” Lambeth said.
“The budget that was vetoed actually increases funding from the prior year, but it is accurate to say funding has declined.”
