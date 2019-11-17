State leaders want a North Carolina where young children are healthier, safer and thriving.

To reach that future, more than 1,500 North Carolinians came together to create the N.C. Early Childhood Action Plan, which launched in February. The initiative, created through an executive order last year by Gov. Roy Cooper, provides a framework to "measurably improve outcomes by 2025 for children from birth through age eight," the state Department of Health and Human Services said recently in a news release.

As part of the process, officials collected data from each county on such issues as infant mortality, food and housing security, emergency room visits, child health, foster care, early learning and early literacy.

Now communities are being asked to use the data to help improve outcomes for their children.

Here's a look at some of what the data for Guilford County shows; get the full report at www.ncdhhs.gov/early-childhood:

20191118g_nws_early childhood_graphic
