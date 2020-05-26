North Carolina legislators are moving ahead on a bill aimed at making it easier for voters across North Carolina to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus by voting from home.
The bipartisan measure removes obstacles for those who would rather vote using an absentee ballot rather than in the group setting of their local precincts. But it also closes off loopholes that skeptics fear could lead to fraud, backers say.
"We are genuinely interested in a process that will protect people's health and their right to vote," said state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Greensboro, a primary sponsor of the measure. "We expect the pandemic to be a problem still in the fall ... No one should have to chose between their health and their right to vote."
The "Elections 2020" bill goes before the state House Committee on Elections and Ethics Law on Wednesday morning. Supporters are hoping it wins approval from the full House later this week, followed soon by favorable action in the state Senate, Harrison said.
The changes would directly affect voters throughout Guilford County. Local election officials are bracing for a potential onslaught of up to 125,000 mail-in ballots in November linked to fears of being infected with the coronavirus. That's more than seven times the normal volume of absentee ballots.
Among other changes, the proposed legislation would lower the number of witnesses from two to one needed by prospective mail-in voters applying for their absentee ballots.
The measure also would create a new portal on the State Board of Elections' website where voters could request mail-in ballots. It also allows registered voters to request such absentee ballots from county officials by email or fax.
After completed ballots are sent in and scrutinized by local election officials this fall, it would give them more time to verify the legitimacy of any mail-in ballots that have missing information or some other flaw.
In addition, the bill distributes roughly $25 million in federal grant money to help county election boards with voting challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic.
Increased costs include printing many more mail-in ballots than normally required and buying protective materials that range from hand sanitizer to clear barriers.
Some of the procedural changes would apply only to this year's general election.
In a news release last week, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore noted that in addition to making it easier to vote, reforms include "permanently prohibiting the State Board of Elections from moving to an all by-mail election or sending unrequested ballots to voters."
"Voters deserve consensus bipartisan efforts to improve our election systems, and this General Assembly will provide the necessary funding and reforms to effectively administer elections in the 2020 cycle," said Moore, a Kings Mountain resident.
Moore said the proposed measure made changes "to address impacts of the pandemic without undermining earlier protections" developed after a 2018 scandal involving election fraud in the state's 9th Congressional District.
In the past, North Carolina has allowed online and faxed applications for absentee ballots, but those options were restricted after the 9th District scandal involving the criminal mishandling of absentee ballots by a GOP political contractor.
"The legislation would allow requests to be faxed or emailed again in 2020 only," said Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the State Board of Elections.
Gannon added that the state board's staff had worked "extensively on the bill with legislators and members of their staffs as this bill was drafted."
The bill also would improve the experience for in-person voters, helping to ensure that precincts are well staffed by relaxing current restrictions that require poll workers to live in the precinct where they are posted.
That would make it easier for local election boards to replace temporary precinct staffers who opt out this election cycle for fear of being exposed to the new coronavirus at polling places.
The bill's primary sponsors include Harrison, another Democrat and two Republican members of the House. Harrison serves on the committee that will consider the bill Wednesday along with three Guilford legislators: state Reps. Cecil Brockman, D-High Point; John Faircloth, R-High Point; and Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett.
In a text message Tuesday, Hardister said he plans to vote for the bill in the Elections Committee, believing "it strikes a good balance between election security and safety related to COVID-19."
Harrison said that it had been "really refreshing to work with the Republicans to come up with a plan we all can agree on."
She said legislators are facing a time crunch because, statewide, local election officials must arrange during the next few weeks for mail-in ballots to be printed in numbers heavy enough to meet the heightened demand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.