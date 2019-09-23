RALEIGH — North Carolina Republicans have said they did nothing wrong by voting on their proposed state budget on Sept. 11, when many Democrats were absent from the House floor.
Now, the top House Democrat wants to put those claims to the test.
Rep. Darren Jackson, the Democratic leader in the NC House, on Monday challenged top Republicans to take a polygraph test to prove they didn’t intentionally mislead him in order to approve their budget.
Jackson says he took such a test himself, and provided a statement from North Carolina Polygraph Services saying he “exhibited no physiological reactions indicative of deception.”
The Republican-controlled legislature passed its proposed state budget earlier this year, but Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed it in hopes of negotiating a deal to expand Medicaid.
The morning of Sept. 11, the House voted to override Cooper’s veto while many Democrats were absent.
Jackson says Rep. David Lewis, who presided over the House on Sept. 10, told him there would be no votes the following morning.
Lewis denies that claim.
In a noon news conference Monday, Jackson planned to challenge Lewis and three other Republican legislators to let him interview them while hooked up to a polygraph machine.
“If they’ll let me write the questions, I’ll pay for it,” Jackson said. “It’s not a stunt.”
The tests cost $400 apiece, Jackson said. He wants to test Lewis, House Speaker Tim Moore, Rep. Jason Saine and Rep. Jon Hardister.
Jackson said he’s considering suing Republicans on grounds that Democrats weren’t given proper notice for the override vote.
The budget was on the legislative calendar. But Jackson questioned the reliability of the calendar, since the budget had been on the House calendar for weeks without being voted on.
Democrats haven’t sued so far because the budget hasn’t passed the Senate to become law.
It’s not yet known when the Senate will take it up.
