BURLINGTON — Alamance County officials say they consulted with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office before Saturday’s race at Ace Speedway and created a safety plan with state health officials to protect the large crowd from the novel coronavirus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, though, maintains that it urged the speedway to hold its race without fans and that the final plans called for a crowd no bigger than 25 with spectators getting health screenings.
Officials estimate that 2,550 people attended Saturday’s race at the track near Elon.
Because of that, Cooper said Tuesday at his media briefing on COVID-19 that he is “considering all options” to stop large gatherings.
In a response to Cooper posted Tuesday on Alamance County’s website, county officials described being “puzzled” by Cooper’s statements about the race.
Phase Two of the governor’s reopening plans restricts crowds to 10 people inside and 25 people outside. At Tuesday’s briefing, Cooper said: “It is dangerous and reckless to try and draw a crowd. I hope and pray that no one gets sick or even dies from that gathering that occurred this weekend.”
In their response, Alamance County officials said they first sent the governor’s office a letter April 20 asking for local governments to have more input on restrictions and their effects on county residents. As of Tuesday, it had not received a response, according to the post.
State health officials said Wednesday they reached out to the county and speedway officials on May 8, and shared a plan to run the race without fans.
“Other tracks and NASCAR have partnered with (the state) and held successful events without fans and without defying the executive order,” Kelly Haight Connor, a DHHS spokeswoman, wrote in an email.
On May 11, the Alamance County post said, speedway and local officials held a conference call with Matt Gross, a top DHHS official. Gross told them he didn’t know at the time if Phase Two would begin by Saturday — the day of the race — but he suspected capacity would come between 25% and 50% of the fire code.
On May 20, according to the DHHS, the groups shared a second set of plans. That list of precautions, produced on Wednesday by both Alamance County and the DHHS, is topped by the 25-spectator limit and says anyone who enters will be screened and have their temperature taken.
According to Alamance County’s online post, local officials and the speedway had further questions two days before the race.
Gross told them someone with the governor’s office would respond. No one did, the post said.
DHHS, though, said it repeatedly told Ace Speedway officials they needed to stick to the 25-spectator limit during a call hours before the race.
