handcuffs.jpg

GRIFTON — A road-rage incident played out Wednesday in an unlikely place — on a school bus — when a knife-welding motorist climbed aboard and threatened to stab the driver, police said.

The school bus was traveling through an intersection in the small town of Grifton when Jeffrey Garris boarded it and confronted the driver, claiming he was cut off.

After the brief tirade, Garris went back to his truck and was later arrested.

