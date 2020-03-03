North Carolina’s first confirmed case of coronavirus, also identified as COVID-19, was disclosed Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The unidentified person from Wake County traveled to Washington state and was exposed at a long-term care facility.
There is a COVID-19 outbreak in Washington state that has led to at least nine deaths, mostly from individuals at the long-term care facility.
The state’s public-health laboratory became able Tuesday to test for coronavirus cases, the governor’s office confirmed Tuesday.
The state-lab test conducted on the Wake County patient will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab.
The person is doing well and is in isolation at home, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday afternoon. Local health department officials are identifying close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain spread.
“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” Cooper said in a statement.
“Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health-care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”
State health officials consider the coronavirus case to be isolated.
The likelihood that the coronavirus will reach elsewhere in North Carolina, including the Triad, is relatively high, state and local infectious disease experts cautioned this week.
However, they stress that the risk of any individual developing a life-threatening case is minimal.
The state lab “allows North Carolina to more quickly take public-health steps to respond to any positive test result,” DHHS said.
Testing at the lab will continue to be coordinated through the state Division of Public Health’s communicable disease branch.
Testing will be conducted on specimens from individuals who meet the CDC’s criteria for a person under investigation for coronavirus. North Carolina is using the CDC-developed test kit that was granted under an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
DHHS said that commercial and private labs “may quickly follow in their ability to perform testing.”
All health-care providers and labs are required to inform DHHS of testing for the virus “so the appropriate public-health response can be coordinated for a positive test.”
In early February, Cooper established a coronavirus task force.
State health officials are communicating with local health departments, health-care providers and other groups to identify and respond to any cases that might occur in the state — and prepare North Carolinians to be ready in the event of more widespread, national transmission.
There are no proven treatments for COVID-19.
The Associated Press reported that in China, scientists have been testing a combination of HIV drugs against the new virus, as well as an experimental drug named remdesivir that was in development to fight Ebola.
In the U.S., the University of Nebraska Medical Center also began testing remdesivir in some Americans who were found to have COVID-19 after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan.
It’s not clear how quickly such studies will answer whether any of the drugs help. Many patients recover without needing any treatment. The biggest concern is how to help the fraction who become severely ill.
As with the flu, individuals with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly are projected to be more susceptible to serious cases of coronavirus.
The vast majority of individuals who come down with the virus, experts say, will experience about a week of symptoms similar to those of flu.
“The vast majority of us are going to get through this totally unscathed from a health standpoint,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said last week.
However, for about 15% of those who contract coronavirus, it could turn into viral pneumonia requiring hospital care.
Medical experts say the arrival of the new coronavirus will come in part from individuals exposed to the virus but who do not show initial symptoms besides a fever and cough.
According to the CDC, the global mortality rate for coronavirus is between 1% and 4% — which officials acknowledge is a guesstimate given an overall lack of transparency about fatalities in China, where the outbreak began.
By comparison, the mortality rate for the flu typically is about 0.1%, though still accounting for between 30,000 and 40,000 deaths each year in the U.S.
