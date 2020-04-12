The latest on COVID-19 cases in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 4,520 as of 10:45 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Ninety-one of the state's 100 counties have reported at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 135 reported cases of the coronavirus, an increase of one case since Saturday, according to state health officials. Elsewhere, Forsyth County has 114 reported cases, and four other nearby counties — Davidson (85), Randolph (50), Alamance (36) and Rockingham (14) — have reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Deaths: Eighty-one statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of one from Saturday. Guilford County's death toll from the coronavirus remains at nine, two less than Mecklenburg County, which has 954 reported cases of COVID-19. Only two other N.C. counties — Forsyth and Johnston, with four deaths related to COVID-19 each — have reported four or more deaths. Eighty percent of N.C. fatalities from the coronavirus have been people 65 or older. Click here for more demographic data.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say hospitalizations have dropped by 31 patients since Saturday. There are 331 people hospitalized, down from 362 on Saturday and 423 listed in Friday's report. N.C. hospitals say they have 753 available intensive-care beds and 6,497 available inpatient beds. Click here for more details about hospital data.
Across the U.S.: As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 525,704 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. That figure on Friday was 459,165. Deaths related to the coronavirus stood on Saturday at 20,486.
Eleven states have reported more than 10,000 cases of the coronavirus: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (which has the nation's highest case with more than 157,000), Pennsylvania and Texas.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
