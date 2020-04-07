The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 3,221 as of 10:15 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 12 percent since Monday. Ninety of the state's 100 counties have reported at least one case of the coronavirus.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 119 reported cases of the coronavirus — an increase of 15 cases since Monday, according to state health officials. Elsewhere, Forsyth County has 105 reported cases. Davidson (70), Randolph (35) and Alamance (24) have reported double-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Deaths: 46 statewide, according to state health officials, which is in an increase of 13 from Monday. That number includes five people in Guilford County — up from three over the weekend — two in Forsyth County and one each in Davidson, Randolph and Rockingham counties.
Hospitalizations: 354 people are currently hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to state health officials. That's an increase of more than 30 percent since Monday.
Across N.C.: Mecklenburg County continues to be the N.C. county hit hardest by the coronavirus. The county that includes Charlotte has reported 810 cases and six deaths, according to state health officials. Two other counties have reported more than 200 COVID-19 cases: Wake (336 cases) and Durham (205).
N.C. demographics: 42 percent of coronavirus cases have been reported in people between ages 25 and 49 ... children up to age 17 have accounted for only 1 percent of the state's cases ... 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in N.C. residents 65 or older ... white residents account for 56 percent of all cases, while African-American residents are 38 percent of the total ... women make up 52 percent of all coronavirus cases in N.C.
Across the U.S.: As of Monday afternoon, there have been 330,891 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported to or tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a one-day increase of 8.5 percent. The U.S. has seen 8,910 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.