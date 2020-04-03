The latest on COVID-19 cases in North Carolina:
Number of N.C. cases: 2,093 as of 11:25 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase in one day of nearly 13%. Since Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina has grown by 786, or 60%. COVID-19 cases have been reported in 86 of the state's 100 counties.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 79 reported cases and three reported deaths, according to state health officials. Only Mecklenburg (564), Wake (258) and Durham (159) counties have more reported cases. Elsewhere in the Triad, Forsyth County has 63 reported cases, and Davidson County has 43.
According to Guilford County officials, the county has 88 reported COVID-19 cases and four deaths as of noon today.
Deaths: 19 statewide, according to state health officials. That number includes three people in Guilford County and one each in Forsyth and Rockingham counties, according to the official DHHS daily tally. The News & Observer of Raleigh, which includes in its tally reports from county health departments not yet recorded in the official state count, reported today that 21 people in N.C. have died of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations: 259 people are currently hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. That's up from 184 people Thursday, according to DHHS.
Across the U.S.: As of Thursday, there have been 213,144 reported cases of coronavirus and 4,513 related deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only two states so far — New York, with nearly 85,000 cases, and New Jersey — have reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 diagnoses. Eight states have reported more than 5,000 cases. They are California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington state.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.