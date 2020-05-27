A bill to immunize North Carolina's Nov. 3 general election against the ill effects of COVID-19 won approval Wednesday from two legislative committees.
That sends the measure to the full, state House of Representatives for action Thursday.
"It's really nice to do something that's bipartisan in nature and that will actually improve the safety and security of the election," said state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Greensboro, one of the bill's primary sponsors.
Harrison took part in a unanimous vote Wednesday morning in the House Committee on Elections and Ethics Law. Several hours later, the 26-member House Rules Committee added its stamp of approval with only two dissenting votes.
The measure includes a number of key provisions that expire at year's end, meaning they would be in effect only for the Nov. 3 general election.
The proposal would make it easier for registered voters to cast ballots by mail as a way to avoid exposure to the COVID-19 virus, which could be a risk if they went to their local precincts.
It also streamlines the process by allowing voters to request absentee ballots by email, fax and through a new, online portal on the State Board of Elections' website. Additionally, the bill would give local officials two more weeks before the election to review and either approve or reject applications for mail-in ballots.
If the pandemic continues into the fall, experts warn that millions of North Carolina voters might seek absentee ballots. In Guilford County alone, the elections office anticipates up to 125,000 mail-in ballots.
But the bill also would protect the in-person voting experience at polling places statewide by providing money to county election offices for materials to help suppress the pandemic, including "personal-protective equipment, social-distancing tools and cleaning and sanitizing supplies."
Additionally, the measure would temporarily lift rules that require poll workers to live in the precinct where they are stationed, making it easier for local officials to replace those who might decide to sit out the 2020 election for fear of being infected with the coronavirus, a highly contagious respiratory disease.
Other Guilford County legislators participating in one or both of Wednesday's votes included state Reps. Cecil Brockman, D-High Point; Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett; and Amos Quick, D-Greensboro. All voted in favor of the legislation.
The bill raised questions on both sides of the political divide.
Democrats were concerned about a provision that seemed to favor photo identification, a controversial voting requirement their party opposes.
Harrison said that provision, which called for expanding acceptable forms of identification to include any "government-issued, public-assistance card," would only apply if such standards took effect in years to come.
"It doesn't restart voter ID," Harrison said.
Meanwhile, conservatives raised questions about whether the bill encouraged voter fraud by lowering from two to one the number of witnesses required by those applying for absentee ballots. They also questioned the need to make so many changes and spend heavily when the pandemic might not be a factor by November.
At the bill's second hearing, state Rep. Holly Grange, R-Wilmington, said the number of witnesses should be lowered for the upcoming election to accommodate voters who are sheltering in place and might find it difficult to locate a second witness.
Grange, who chairs the House Committee on Elections, suggested that November's unknown conditions were a good argument in favor of the bill.
"I think it's important that we be proactive with this because we don't know what's going to be taking place in five months," said Grange, who co-sponsored the bill with Harrison and two other legislators.
