GREENSBORO — All lanes of N.C. 68 at Interstate 40 are now open, police said about 4:20 p.m.

A crash involving serious injuries had closed the road earlier in the afternoon. Police have not released any other details about the wreck.

GREENSBORO — A crash has closed N.C. 68 at Interstate 40, police said. Traffic is being diverted north on N.C. 68 or west on I-40.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and avoid using this route if possible, police said in a news release.

Police did not release any details of the crash, other than to say it involved serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

