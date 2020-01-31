GREENSBORO — To cheers from a large audience at the Carolina Theatre, Brian L. James was sworn in today as the 23rd chief of the Greensboro Police Department.
At least 500 people filled the main level of the theater as City Clerk Angela Lord administered the oath of office to James, a Greensboro native and career veteran of the police department.
James succeeds Wayne Scott, who has retired after serving for nearly five years.
In remarks to the audience, the new chief talked about crime, about what the city can do about it and asked for help from the community.
But he first talked about his childhood in Greensboro in a neighborhood "where all our neighbors looked out for each other and looked out for kids."
His voice cracking with emotion, James paused as he talked about the sacrifices his mother made to create a better life for him, saving $25 from every paycheck to help him attend N.C. A&T after graduating from Page High School.
James thanked his family and the community partners he's known, the nonprofits who have helped former inmates to build new lives and people struggling with addiction to overcome their problems.
But, he said, children in Greensboro are still struggling.
"Every child deserves what I had," James said, "but I know that's not always the case."
It's crucial for the police department to find out what those children and everyone in the city needs from officers so it can solve the issues of violent crime that plague Greensboro, he said.
Residents, faith partners and nonprofits must work together, he said, to solve those issues. But police, who are already balancing the roles of a hard job, must find time to be compassionate, he said.
"They must be compassionate enough to bend down and give a child a hug who has experienced a traumatic event," James said.
James, who promised when he was appointed in January to hold community meetings to listen to ideas from the public for what he can do to lead the police department, has already appeared at one public meeting.
And he has scheduled eight more community meetings beginning next week that will be held in locations around the city through March.
"I will consistently ask for your help, your input and your partnership," he said.
He said the police department must think differently and create new strategies to fight crime as a large city like Greensboro evolves.
James closed his remarks by saying, "the memories of walking these streets as a child remind me of how far I've come."
