Today's Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concert at Greensboro College is canceled because of the weather, according to a news release from organizers.
The concert was to feature Greensboro Big Band.
The remaining concerts are as follows:
June 16: 6:30 p.m. Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical, pops) at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive.
June 23: 6 p.m. Nu-Blu (bluegrass, Americana) and 7:15 p.m. The Radials (Americana, country) at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive.
July 4: 4 p.m. Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops) at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.. Part of the Fun Fourth Festival.
July 7: 6 p.m. Smitty & the Jumpstarters (blues) and 7:15 p.m. Rob Massengale Band (variety, rock) at Hester Park, 3906 Betula St.
July 14: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Music Festival Young Artist Wind Ensemble (classical, pops) at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.
July 21: 6 p.m. Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra (jazz), two 45-minute sets, at Founders Lawn at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.
July 28: 6 p.m. Low Key (classic rock to pop) and 7:15 p.m. Sam Frazier & the Side Effects (Americana) at Country Park, Shelter 7, 3905 Nathanel Greene Drive.
Aug. 4: 6 p.m. Sweet Dreams (blues, R&B, jazz, soul) and 7:15 p.m. West End Mambo (Latin) at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd.
Aug. 11: 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Concert Band (classical, pops) at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive.
Aug. 18: 6 p.m. Wonderwall the Tribute (Beatles cover band) and 7:15 p.m. doby (funk) at Latham Park, 905 Cridland Road.
Aug. 25: 6 p.m. Wally West Little Big Band (jazz), two 45-minute sets, at Blandwood Mansion, 447 W. Washington St.
Visit facebook.com/musepgso or musep.info for more information.