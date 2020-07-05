A Winston-Salem man charged with murder Thursday is facing additional charges related to his arrest that same day.

Jermaine Lamont Webster, 29, of Claremont Avenue was charged with one count each of assault on a government official and damage to personal property.

According to arrest warrants, Webster was charged with assault after kicking Winston-Salem Police detective C.M. Rakes in the face while police were “placing leg shackles on the suspect due to resistive behavior." A second warrant for damage to personal property was drawn, citing $200 in damage to a patrol car window. Both are misdemeanors.

Webster was charged with murder Thursday. Patrol officers were called to investigate shots fired in the 1500 block of North Liberty Street about 2 a.m. June 27. Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, was found lying in the road near 16th Street, dead from a gunshot wound.

Webster was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was convicted in June 2016 of common law robbery and sentenced to between 15 and 27 months in prison.

