GREENSBORO — To mark the 25th annual production of “The Wizard of Oz” by the Community Theatre of Greensboro this weekend, Kotis Street Art commissioned a series of Oz-inspired public art across the city.
The works, created by Greensboro artist Raman Bhardwaj, come courtesy of Greensboro developer and restaurateur Marty Kotis. Kotis is creator and curator of Kotis Street Art, a collection of murals on buildings owned by his development company, Kotis.
These murals and their locations are:
- The Wicked Witch of the East, with her feet sticking out from Dorothy’s house, on a wall in the back of Pig Pounder Brewing, 1107 Grecade St.
- The Cowardly Lion on a wall in the back of Pure Barre, Westover Gallery of Shoppes, 1310 Westover Terrace, Suite 105
- The Tin Man at 3950 W. Market St., near Jan’s House
- Toto at the Experiential School, 301 S. Church St.
- The Evil Wizard at Bruegger’s Bagels, 2924 Battleground Ave.
- The Scarecrow at Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road
- Glenda the Good Witch near Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 1424 Westover Terrace
- The Wicked Witch of the West at Tracks development, 516 Federal Place
- Flying Monkeys at Dram & Draught, 300 W. Gate City Blvd.
- Yellow Brick Road; the Lollipop Guild; and the Human Wizard with the Wizard Gatekeeper at RED Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave.
- Judy Garland as Dorothy, featuring the lyrics to “Over the Rainbow,” on the back of Red Cinemas
CTG’s annual production of “The Wizard of Oz” includes more than 100 children, teenagers and adults — on stage and behind the scenes.
The final show of the season is at 2 p.m. today at the Community Theatre of Greensboro, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
