GREENSBORO — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a vehicle on Sunday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.
The name of the person is not being released until next-of-kin is notified, said Ron Glenn, spokesman for the police department.
The accident occurred on West Vandalia Road between Pepperstone Drive and Gar Place at 4:18 p.m.
No other injuries were reported and further details were not immediately released.
