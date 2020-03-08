Emergency vehicle, light background (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a vehicle on Sunday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

The name of the person is not being released until next-of-kin is notified, said Ron Glenn, spokesman for the police department.

The accident occurred on West Vandalia Road between Pepperstone Drive and Gar Place at 4:18 p.m.

No other injuries were reported and further details were not immediately released.

