A 20-year-old Winston-Salem man died early Sunday from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident, Winston-Salem police said.
Police responded at 6:52 a.m. to the accident in the 2200 block of Briar Glen Road.
Officers found Christopher Austin Lackey deceased at the scene. He had been riding a Kawasaki dirt bike.
Police determined Lackey had been traveling west on Brian Glen when he failed to complete riding through a curve in the roadway and hit a light pole.
Lackey was not wearing a motorcycle helmet.
The traffic enforcement unit of the police department is investigating the fatal accident. Police required 3½ hours to clear the accident scene.
Lackey's next of kin have been notified.
It is the 15th traffic fatality in Winston-Salem for 2019, compared with 21 at the same time in 2018.
