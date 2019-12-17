GREENSBORO — As long as police are given a lead role, the mother of Marcus Smith won't support a proposed program that would dispatch mental-health professionals to some incidents.

The Behavioral Health Response Program, which goes before City Council tonight, is a $500,000 initiative officials think could prevent situations like what happened to Smith escalate into tragedy.

Smith died Sept. 8, 2018, after police tied his hands to his feet behind his back. He had been agitated and darting in and out of traffic downtown before police put him in a car and later tied him face down on the street. He soon stopped breathing and later died.

His mother, Mary Smith, said today she feels that if a mental-health professional had been helping her son that night, the encounter with police might have gone differently. 

"An innocent life would still be here," she said.

However, for the program to be effective, she thinks only clinicians, not law enforcement, should take the lead in those encounters. Police should have a supporting role.

"We don't trust the Greensboro police and that's very sad," she explained. "They took our son."

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments