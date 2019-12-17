GREENSBORO — As long as police are given a lead role, the mother of Marcus Smith won't support a proposed program that would dispatch mental-health professionals to some incidents.
The Behavioral Health Response Program, which goes before City Council tonight, is a $500,000 initiative officials think could prevent situations like what happened to Smith escalate into tragedy.
Smith died Sept. 8, 2018, after police tied his hands to his feet behind his back. He had been agitated and darting in and out of traffic downtown before police put him in a car and later tied him face down on the street. He soon stopped breathing and later died.
His mother, Mary Smith, said today she feels that if a mental-health professional had been helping her son that night, the encounter with police might have gone differently.
"An innocent life would still be here," she said.
However, for the program to be effective, she thinks only clinicians, not law enforcement, should take the lead in those encounters. Police should have a supporting role.
"We don't trust the Greensboro police and that's very sad," she explained. "They took our son."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.