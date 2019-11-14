The three people killed in a fiery crash on U.S. 421 Wednesday were a mother and her two young daughters, who were on their way to school, a local TV station is reporting.
WGHP-Channel 8 said family members identified the victims as 37-year-old Miranda Curtis and her daughters, 8-year-old Ariyana and 14-year-old Zyilyan. The TV station said Ariyana was a student at Vandalia Elementary School and Zyilyan at Southeast Guilford High School.
Master Trooper Brandon Baker said Thursday he cannot confirm the identities of those killed until getting official confirmation from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Troopers responded about 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday to a wreck on U.S. 421 North near the N.C. 62 exit near Julian.
They found Marie Michalicova Beazlie, 39, of Colfax, seriously injured and Courtney Nicole Chrisco, 22, of Olivia, with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Beazlie was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the patrol said in a news release. Chrisco was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, the patrol said.
Chrisco's 2013 Toyota passenger car struck the rear of a 1992 Jeep that was moving slowly due to mechanical issues, the patrol said. The two vehicles both caught fire after the crash, with the Jeep ending in the median and Chrisco's car stopped in the road.
Beazlie, trying to avoid the crash, ran off the road and her 2005 Honda SUV collided with the Jeep. Her vehicle also caught on fire, the patrol said.
The driver and two passengers in the Jeep died at the scene, the patrol said.
The patrol is asking that anyone who saw what happened to contact them at 336-256-2058.
